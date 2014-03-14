UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, March 14 Any move by the European Union to impose a visa ban on Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin would be "stupid" and hurt the Russian state oil company's Western partners more that Rosneft itself, a company spokesman said on Friday.
"I hope this will all end being empty rhetoric," Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said in response to a report in German newspaper Bild that Sechin could be among Russians targeted for sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"This is stupid, petty and obvious sabotage of themselves most of all," he said by telephone. "I think this would primarily affect Rosneft's business partners in the West in an extraordinary way."
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.