MOSCOW May 24 Western sanctions will galvanise
Russia into using the rouble as a currency for international
trade, the country's prime minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an
interview published on Saturday.
"Trading for roubles - this is a definite priority,"
Medvedev said. "This, in fact, should ultimately move the rouble
from the cohort of freely convertible currencies into the ranks
of reserve currencies."
He was speaking in an interview recorded for the television
programme "Vesti on Saturday with Sergey Brilev", shown on the
Rossiya channel and published on the government's website.
In recent weeks officials have said the government is
considering making it obligatory for state-owned companies to
receive payment for key exports in roubles, rather than in
dollars as at present.
EU leaders meet next week to discuss steps that could be
taken to target broader sectors of the Russian economy if
Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday is disrupted. The
United States has also threatened sanctions that could target
broad sectors such as energy, banking and mining.
Russia has long aspired to boosting the international status
of the rouble, hoping that it will eventually become a currency
widely held in governments' foreign exchange reserves, similar
to the dollar and euro.
Medvedev referred to such reserve currencies as "the top
league".
"Of course, the more we sell, for example, our products,
including oil, gas, machine-building, defence products for
roubles, the more we will encourage such a quality for our
currency."
MINIMAL IMPACT
Commenting on the impact of Western sanctions more broadly,
Medvedev played down their immediate negative consequences.
"At present the effect of sanctions on the Russian economy
is absolutely minimal, if you can talk about any effect at all,"
he said.
His assessment contrasts with that of many analysts, who say
the sanctions - and in particular the threat of further
sanctions - have encouraged massive capital outflows, leading to
slumping investment and stagnant economic growth.
Medvedev's comments also contrast with those of President
Vladmir Putin, who has said Western sanctions are having a real
impact on Russian business and limiting their access to funding.
So far Western sanctions have largely targeted individual
officials, as well as select companies linked either to Crimea
or to President Vladimir Putin's close personal associates.
Medvedev admitted that sectoral sanctions could be very
damaging. "This means that a whole range of export possibilities
of Russia will be threatened," he said.
"For the economy, of course, it won't be a holiday, this is
obvious."
(Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by David Evans)