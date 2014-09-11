MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Foreign Ministry said
on Thursday that the European Union had shown itself to be
against the peace process in Ukraine by imposing a new set of
sanctions against Moscow.
"By taking this step, the European Union has de facto made
its choice against a peaceful resolution of the inter-Ukrainian
crisis," it said in a statement.
"Today Brussels and the leaders of the EU nations need to
give a clear answer to EU citizens as to why they are putting
them under the risks of confrontation, economic stagnation and
unemployment."
Russia has denied any involvement in the Ukraine crisis,
despite Western accusations that it has been arming separatist
rebels and deploying troops in the neighbouring former Soviet
republic.
The new EU sanctions are expected to put Russia's top oil
producers and pipeline operators Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom
Neft on a list of Russian state-owned firms that will not be
allowed to raise capital or borrow on European markets, an EU
diplomat said.
