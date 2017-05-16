BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
MOSCOW May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
Ukraine is a small part of the company's business, Yandex said in a statement, adding it regretted the country's decision to deny access to its resources to Ukrainian citizens and organisations.
Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet groups including Yandex and Mail.ru on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks.
Yandex said 11 million Ukrainian users used its services every month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.