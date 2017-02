MOSCOW May 25 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will arrive in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don in the next few hours where jailed Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko will be exchanged for Russian prisoners held by Kiev, Interfax news agency quoted a source as saying. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Katya Golublkova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)