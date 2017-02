MOSCOW May 25 Ukraine has pardoned the two jailed Russians to be swapped for imprisoned Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko, a source close to the prisoner exchange told Reuters.

The two Russians are now flying to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Interfax news agency cited a source as saying. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)