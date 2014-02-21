MOSCOW Feb 21 The head of Russia's largest bank
Sberbank, German Gref, said on Friday the bank had
temporarily suspended some lending in Ukraine, but had no
intention to exit the market.
Gref said the bank would still extend credit to large
enterprises whose financial condition was sound.
He also said the bank has no Ukrainian sovereign debt as all
this debt had been redeemed.
Fears that Ukraine may default have raised concerns about
the exposure of Russian banks to its sovereign debt, which was
downgraded to CCC by rating agency S&P on Friday.
Sberbank said in an emailed statement on Thursday that none
of its bank branches in Kiev were damaged as a result of street
clashes, but three offices out of 211 in Ukraine, located near
the conflict zone, were temporarily closed.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by
Megan Davies and David Holmes)