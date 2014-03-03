BRIEF-Villa World announces capital management initiatives
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share
MOSCOW, March 3 Russian bank Sberbank will return to signing loan agreements in Ukraine when the financial situation there improves, the bank's chairman Igor Yushko said in a statement on Monday.
Sberbank previously said it had temporarily suspended lending, although the bank would continue to extend credit to large enterprises whose financial condition was sound.
Sberbank added that it has a strong level of liquidity in Ukraine with 1.7 billion hryvnia available and an unused line of support from its main bank of $750 million. It also said it is not reducing the size limits for cash withdrawals from payment cards. (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Toby Chopra)
March 22 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
CAIRO, March 21 The Egyptian government approved on Tuesday the extension of a freeze on a capital gains tax for three years from May 17, the state news agency MENA reported.