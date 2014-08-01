* Sanctions restrict Sberbank's access to EU capital markets
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Aug 1 Russia's top lender, Sberbank
, faces rising borrowing costs and a squeeze on its
margins after being included in the latest European Union
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
In its heaviest penalties on Moscow over the conflict in
Ukraine, Brussels has banned all EU nationals and companies from
buying or selling new bonds, equity or other financial
instruments with a maturity of more than 90 days issued by five
major state-owned Russian banks or those acting on their behalf.
Sberbank said it had sufficient resources to continue
operating successfully despite the ban, which it said "violates
the foundations of the global financial system".
Its shares still fell 1.7 percent by 1500 GMT on Moscow's
MICEX index, dragging down the broader market.
The European Union will review the ban, which also applies
to Sberbank's rival VTB Bank, after three months.
While Russia's central bank has said it is ready to support
sanctioned banks, the effective closure of access to European
capital markets is likely to drive up borrowing costs at
Sberbank, an important lender to Russia's $2 trillion economy.
"The sanctions could negatively affect the growth rates of
Sberbank and VTB's balance sheets, especially credit, or
pressure their net interest margin if they replace cheap funding
in dollars or euros with expensive funding in roubles," analysts
at Gazprombank said in a note.
Alexei Kudrin, Russia's former finance minister, said the EU
sanctions would drive borrowing costs up by 1.5 to 2.5 percent
but that Sberbank was in good shape.
"Sberbank, unlike the other state banks, isn't sanctioned by
the United States. The bank has risk management in place. They
(the EU sanctions) can be overcome," Kudrin wrote on Twitter.
Russia's publicly listed banks last year raised almost half
of their 15.8 billion euros ($21 billion) in capital needs in EU
markets, where interest rates are significantly lower and
maturities longer than in domestic markets.
The ultimate costs for Sberbank could depend on the
generosity of Russia's central bank, which in June boosted
lending to the banking sector to its highest level since 2009.
Sberbank must pay off almost $1.7 billion in Eurobonds and
subordinated loans in 2014 and almost $3.5 billion in 2015 - a
manageable debt burden - and has not been barred from U.S.
financial markets.
But the EU measures could scare off investors afraid that
further Western sanctions will follow.
Hours after the EU's list of sanctioned banks was published
on Thursday, stock index compiler MSCI said it was launching
world and emerging market stock indices excluding Russia for
clients seeking to avoid exposure to Russia.
ECONOMIC SHOCK
Sberbank is Russia's largest bank, with more than 107
million customers and over 250,000 employees, and is sometimes
portrayed as an instrument of state power under high-profile
Chief Executive Officer German Gref.
Gref, a former minister of economic development and trade,
was the architect of liberal market reforms during Vladimir
Putin's first spell as president and is widely seen as a
proponent of modernisation.
Sberbank said the latest EU moves would hit the global
financial system and that the bank had no connection to
"geopolitical processes" - a reference to the conflict in
Ukraine, where Russia denies charges of arming separatists
fighting government troops in the east of the country.
By targeting Sberbank, which owns a third of the assets in
the Russian banking sector, the EU sanctions are likely to
further strain Russia's economy, which is on the brink of
recession.
"For the economy there are important indirect negative
effects on confidence indicators and, as a result, internal
demand, rising cost of loans and a decrease in their
availability," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist for Russia
and CIS at ING bank in Moscow.
Ratings agency Moody's said the latest raft of sanctions was
unlikely to provoke a Russian liquidity crisis but would add to
Moscow's economic challenges.
Russian officials have been at pains to dismiss the idea
that Western sanctions could cause much damage to the economy,
but analysts are turning increasingly pessimistic on Russia's
economic prospects, predicting growth of just 0.3 percent this
year.
Coupled with slowing investment and soaring capital flight,
tighter lending conditions could further constrain growth.
"The EU sanctions will inevitably impact Russia," said
Timothy Ash, chief emerging markets analyst at Standard Bank in
London. "They will raise borrowing costs and subdue growth over
the longer term."
