MOSCOW, Sept 2 A top Kremlin security adviser said threats to Russia from the situation in Ukraine and NATO enlargement in eastern Europe would be key factors as Moscow reviews its military strategy.

"The fact that the military infrastructure of NATO member states is getting closer to our borders, including via enlargement, will preserve its place as one of the external threats for the Russian Federation," Mikhail Popov, the deputy head of the Kremlin advisory security council, said in an interview with RIA.

He named U.S. missile defence plans and the situation in Ukraine as other dangers to Russia's security. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Trevelyan)