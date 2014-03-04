(Repeats for technical reasons with no changes to text)
* OSCE countries invited to send observers to Crimea
* Week-long mission aims to defuse military tensions
* U.S. confirms to send two observers
KIEV/VIENNA, March 4 Ukraine said on Tuesday
that observers from a pan-European security body would travel at
its invitation to the Crimea region, where Russian forces have
taken control, in an attempt to defuse a military standoff.
"An OSCE mission has arrived in Kiev which will go to the
Crimean peninsula to monitor the situation," Ukraine's national
security chief, Andriy Paruby, told a news conference in Kiev.
He said the security situation on the Black Sea peninsula
was "complicated but stable".
Several members of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe were set to send up a maximum of two
observers each on the mission, diplomatic sources at OSCE
headquarters in Vienna said.
The United States has agreed to take part, U.S. envoy Daniel
Baer said.
"The invitation is for a week-long visit initially. The
United States will dispatch two monitors per the request of the
Ukrainian government," he told Reuters.
He said around 15 observers had been volunteered so far and
more responses were still coming in from OSCE members.
It was not immediately clear whether Russia would allow
monitors to enter the Black Sea peninsula, where it controls the
airspace and access points. The diplomats said Russia's
agreement was not legally necessary.
The Russian delegation to the OSCE did not respond to an
emailed request for comment.
President Vladimir Putin ordered troops involved in a
military exercise in western Russia back to base on Tuesday and
called any use off force in Ukraine a last resort, helping to
ease East-West tension over fears of war.
But forces loyal to Moscow remained in control of Crimea,
seized bloodlessly after Russian ally Viktor Yanukovich was
ousted as Ukrainian president last month, and are surrounding
military compounds of the Ukrainian army and navy.
A military observer operation would not need a special OSCE
mandate because it is already covered by the so-called Vienna
Document on confidence building measures and risk reduction.
The OSCE, a pan-European forum for security issues that was
set up during the Cold War, is also trying to put together a
"contact group" of leading players in the Ukraine drama and to
arrange a broader monitoring mission for Ukraine.
Those monitors could take stock of human rights, assess
treatment of minority populations and evaluate security concerns
raised by both sides to the conflict in Ukraine.
But such a mission would require a consensus decision,
meaning Russia's support would be needed. Russia's OSCE envoy
had been non-committal on the idea on Monday, telling reporters
more details were needed.
