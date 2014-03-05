KIEV, March 5 Ukraine's top security official
said on Wednesday he hoped the crisis the Crimea region, where
Russian forces have taken over buildings and military
installations, could soon be resolved through dialogue.
"Last night there were already fewer emergency situations
and fewer conflicts in Crimea," Andriy Paruby, Secretary of
Ukraine's Security and Defence Council, told reporters. "I hope
that in the coming days a way will be found to solve everything
through negotiations."
He said Russian forces had not made any new military gains
in Crimea but warned of the danger of new attempts by
pro-Russian protesters to take over government buildings in
eastern and southern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)