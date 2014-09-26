BERLIN, Sept 26 Plans by pro-Russian separatists
in Ukraine to hold local elections in November would undermine a
ceasefire agreement reached in Minsk and destabilise the
situation, the German foreign ministry said on Friday.
"The separatists' announcement of plans to hold so-called
parliamentary elections on Nov. 2 is clearly a violation of the
Minsk agreement of Sept. 5 and damages the fragile peace
process," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Sawsan Chebli.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says Kiev and "the
whole world" will not recognise such a vote. Ukraine proposes
local elections, under government supervision, in December in
eastern areas where rebels have set up "people's republics".
Chebli added that Germany saw no reason to relax sanctions
against Russia as long as the Minsk agreement is not being fully
implemented.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)