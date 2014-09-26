* Flows to Serbia down 20 pct since Wednesday
* Serbia hopes to reserve 200 mcm of gas in Hungary
* Energy sector already under strain following floods
By Aleksandar Vasovic
NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept 26 Serbia's chief gas
distributor said it hoped to reserve 200 million cubic metres
(mcm) of gas in neighbouring Hungary for the coming winter,
while its own inflows of Russian gas were down by 20 percent for
a third day on Friday.
Serbia, heading for the beginning of its winter heating
season next month, risks finding itself on the front line as
Russia reduces the supply of gas to Europe. The Balkan country's
energy sector is already under strain since major flooding in
May inundated a coal mine supplying its biggest power plant.
Russia's Gazprom said last Wednesday it was unable
to meet rising gas demand from Europe while it built up
stockpiles ahead of winter.
The move undermines the ability of Europe to supply gas to
Ukraine, where the West and Russia have taken opposing sides of
a separatist rebellion in the east.
Hungary said on Friday it had secured increased gas imports
from Gazprom after its pipeline operator halted shipments of gas
to Ukraine.
Dusan Bajatovic, chief executive of Serbia's main gas
distributor Srbijagas, said flows to Serbia were again down by
20 percent on Friday and that it was looking to secure supplies
from Hungary.
"Serbia has enough gas to meet local demand for the time
being, though the inflows were 20 percent lower," he told
reporters in the northern city of Novi Sad.
"We are looking to secure enough gas for main industries and
households," Bajatovic said. He said the cost of reserving
additional capacity was unlikely to prompt a major hike in
retail prices for natural gas.
CLOSING THE GAP
Officials say Serbia, which produces 70 percent of its power
from coal and the rest from hydropower stations, will have to
import a third of its power needs to offset the shortfall in
output in winter months.
Serbia consumes about 2.5 bcm of gas per year.
Its Banatski Dvor underground gas depot has already been
filled to its maximum capacity of 450 mcm, which is enough to
cover household consumption for about three months. The
additional 200 mcm could help supply industries and public
institutions in the short term.
The country also plans to issue an international tender to
import up to 2-3 million tonnes of coal..
But Bajatovic said Serbia may also have to import mazut fuel
oil to keep up the district heating operation in winter months
as its oil company NIS, majority-owned by Russia's
Gazpromneft, has the capacity to meet only 50 percent
of local demand.
The need to secure more energy sources may put an additional
burden on the cash-strapped nation, which has cut its 2014
economic forecast to a contraction of -0.5 percent from an
earlier estimate of 1 percent growth.
Bajatovic said that Serbia would begin building its stretch
of Russia's South Stream gas pipeline in late October or early
November. "We are close to getting the construction permit," he
said.
The pipeline plan has become a focus of tension between
Russia and the European Union. Serbian neighbour Bulgaria
suspended the construction in June at the behest of Brussels,
pending a ruling on whether the project complies with EU law.
(Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt Robinson and Jane
Baird)