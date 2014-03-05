KIEV, March 5 A U.N. envoy was holed up in a Crimea cafe on Wednesday where he took shelter from militiamen who stopped his car, a reporter for Britain's ITN television said on Twitter.

"UN special envoy Robert Serry with me in coffee shop. Outside local militia block the door," James Mates tweeted.

"He refused to go with men blocking car, got out and walked until he found coffee shop. He's asked ITV News team to stay with him," Mates said. (Reporting by Peter Graff)