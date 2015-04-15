KIEV, April 15 Royal Dutch Shell has launched gas supplies to Ukraine and plans to pump at least 120 to 130 million cubic meters this month, Ukrainian news agency Liga said on Wednesday, quoting a government source.

The agency said Ukraine was receiving the gas via Slovakia at a cost of $253 per 1,000 cubic meters, but did not identify the origin of the gas.

The energy ministry could not be reached for immediate comment. A Shell spokeswoman said: "Shell Energy Europe is operating at a number of trading hubs in Europe and does not disclose details of commercial agreements."

Ukraine started buying gas from European Union countries in 2013 in a bid to reduce its dependence on expensive Russian gas. In 2014, it imported around 5 billion cubic meters from EU countries or about 26 percent of overall gas imports.

Shell is the second global energy firm to pump gas to Ukraine after Norway's Statoil signed a deal last year to sell gas to Ukrainian state firm Naftogaz.

Ukraine, which consumes less than 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, produces about 20 bcm and imports the rest.

Kiev traditionally imports most of its gas from Russia, but last June Russia cut supplies over a price dispute. It resumed shipments in October after the two sides signed an interim agreement.

Earlier this month Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom signed a new interim deal for cheaper supplies of gas from Russia for the next three months and Kiev said this would allow it to start collecting gas for next winter.

Under the deal Kiev will buy Russian gas at $248 per thousand cubic metres in April through June. This compares with the $329 it was paying for the same volume under the agreement for the past winter. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Holmes)