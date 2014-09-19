REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 19 The head of Shell Russia said on Friday that the company's strategy in Russia remained unchanged, although the firm is evaluating the implications of sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine.
"Our strategy regarding Russia remains unchanged," Olivier Lazare told a business forum in Russia's southern city of Sochi.
"We want to continue our presence in Russia. Current business is not affected by sanctions."
He added the company is seeking to understand potential implications from the sanctions.
The United States has imposed sanctions on leading Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil , preventing U.S. firms from supporting their exploration or production activities in deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.
Jacques De Boisseson, head of France's Total in Russia, said the company will comply with sanctions but will also continue its work in the country.
Total has a join venture with Russia's top non-state oil company Lukoil. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Thomas Grove)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.