* Russia, separatists had foreseen fresh peace talks this
week
* Ukraine's envoys says rebels must observe complete
ceasefire
* Kiev military report new clash with separatists
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Dec 10 Fresh clashes between Ukrainian
troops and separatists clouded prospects of a lasting ceasefire
emerging from a "Day of Silence" in Ukraine on Wednesday as Kiev
ruled out any new peace talks until the rebels had stopped
firing completely.
Despite an early report that separatist shelling had
significantly reduced during a truce on Tuesday, Kiev's military
said that by mid-afternoon on Wednesday a separatist sabotage
group had clashed with government troops, losing men, while
rebels had also carried out attacks with heavy weapons.
Leonid Kuchma, a former president, scotched notions of a
fresh meeting this week of the Contact Group comprising Russia,
Ukraine and pro-Moscow separatist leaders, which in September
agreed a ceasefire only for it to be immediately and then
continually flouted.
"In these conditions, when there is one side that is not
observing a ceasefire regime, I do not consider a meeting
viable," Kuchma was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.
Referring to the "Day of Silence", which the Kiev military
said was punctured by some separatist shelling of government
positions at the airport of Donetsk, Kuchma said: "Let them show
they (the separatists) really want peace and not war, that they
fully have control of their armed formations.
"The Ukrainian side will be ready for the next meeting
(only) when there is a full ceasefire."
Separatist leaders had no immediate comment on reports of
renewed military action by their forces. They have previously
levelled similar accusations of ceasefire violations against
government forces.
The conflict in which 4,300 people have been killed began
after Ukraine's Russian-backed president was toppled by street
protests in February.
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and threw its
support to separatists in the east, driving relations between
Moscow and the West to the lowest point since the Cold War.
A fully-supported truce in Ukraine's industrial east where
the separatists have declared "people's republics", could have
helped pave the way to a new round of peace talks in the
Belarussian capital Minsk this week.
At talks there last September under Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) auspices, the sides
forged a 12-point peace blueprint including an immediate truce.
But the guns never fell silent and hundreds of Ukrainian
soldiers, civilians and separatists have been killed since.
Kiev has accused Russia of breaching the Minsk pact by
failing to pull fighters and military equipment out of the east.
Russia denies having any forces in Ukraine.
Separatist leaders had planned to hold talks by video-link
on Wednesday among the contact group members but subsequently
cancelled their plans.
Earlier, Kiev's military had been strikingly positive in
assessing the "Day of Silence", saying that for the first time
none of its soldiers had been killed or wounded in the previous
24 hours.
