UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 9 The Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday Ukraine will have 10 days after Dec. 20 to fulfil its debt obligations to Moscow and if that does not happen, Russia will take it to court.
Russia holds a $3 billion Eurobond issued to Ukraine that falls due on Dec. 20 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February