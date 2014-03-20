BRIEF-First Data strengthens eCommerce position with acquisition of Acculynk
* First Data strengthens eCommerce position with acquisition of Acculynk
MOSCOW, March 20 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday he saw no need for the early repayment of Eurobonds bought from Ukraine.
"There are no grounds for early repayment," he told journalists at a local business conference.
"Of course (we will wait for Ukraine) ... Anyway Ukraine is working on a programme with the International Monetary Fund ... and we hope they will have the resources." (reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)
* First Data strengthens eCommerce position with acquisition of Acculynk
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation reports fiscal year 2016 financial results and operational highlights
* Acceleron announces plans to initiate a phase 2 trial of ACE-083 in charcot-marie-tooth neuromuscular disease and host educational webinar