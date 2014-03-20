MOSCOW, March 20 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday he saw no need for the early repayment of Eurobonds bought from Ukraine.

"There are no grounds for early repayment," he told journalists at a local business conference.

"Of course (we will wait for Ukraine) ... Anyway Ukraine is working on a programme with the International Monetary Fund ... and we hope they will have the resources." (reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)