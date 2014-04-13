KIEV, April 13 Ukraine's Interior Minister on
Sunday told residents in the eastern city of Slaviansk to stay
indoors, in anticipation of clashes between pro-Russian
militants who have seized official buildings and Ukrainian
security forces.
"Pass it on to all civilians: they should leave the centre
of town, not come out of their apartments, and not go near the
windows," Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Arsen Avakov as
saying.
He also said there was gunfire in the city, but a Reuters
reporter in Slaviansk said he had not heard shooting.
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Erica Billingham)