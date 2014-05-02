KIEV May 2 Two Ukrainian servicemen have been killed on the outskirts of the eastern town of Slaviansk after pro-Russian separatists attacked their position, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"Heavy fighting is continuing. The deaths of two Ukrainian soldiers have been confirmed at the current time," the ministry said in a statement, accusing the separatists of using civilians as human shields. It said the two were members of the airborne brigade.