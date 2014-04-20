SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 20 The self-styled mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, which is controlled by armed pro-Russian separatists, said on Sunday he had been in contact with mediators from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, speaking at a news conference in Slaviansk, did not say what he had discussed with the mediators. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Writing by Christian Lowe)