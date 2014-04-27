French bonds on defensive before first TV debate in presidential race
* Televised debate between French presidential candidates awaited
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 27 The de facto mayor of the Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said on Sunday mediators from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe who are seeking the release of a group of detained observers had arrived in the city.
The self-proclaimed mayor, Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, told reporters he was heading into talks with the mediators. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.
CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.