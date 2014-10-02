PRAGUE Oct 2 Slovak gas importer SPP saw a 51.5
percent reduction in gas supplies from Russia on Thursday versus
requested amounts and said agreed to deals to secure deliveries
if needed in the coming months, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.
Fico said state-owned SPP has concluded a 5-year deal with
E.ON Global Commodities to supply up to 2 million
cubic metres per day via Austria when needed. SPP has also
bought gas on the spot market in Austria to be delivered in the
fourth quarter 2014 and first quarter 2015 if needed.
Fico said Slovakia could also use reverse flow of gas from
the Czech Republic to supply customers.
Slovakia has observed reductions in supplies versus its
requested amounts for several weeks. Gazprom said on Thursday it
shipped unchanged amounts of gas to Slovakia in the past 10
days, but did not specify how much was intended for SPP or other
buyers in Europe.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Kahn)