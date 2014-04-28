BRATISLAVA, April 28 Slovakia and Ukraine
signed a deal on Monday that allows the European Union to send a
limited amount of gas to Ukraine, although providing Kiev with
less supplies than it hoped to cushion the blow should Russia
turn off the taps.
Ukraine has been trying to secure alternative supplies to
those from Russia's Gazprom since Russia annexed
Crimea last month and Gazprom raised prices for its gas to
levels Ukraine is refusing to pay.
Under the deal, Slovakia will make technical adjustments to
an old unused pipeline to ship around 8 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas starting in the autumn. A fallback option would see
smaller volumes initially before ramping up to 8 bcm by April,
European Commission officials said.
Ukraine - which consumes around 55 bcm annually - has been
pushing for another technical solution allowing larger volumes,
but Slovakia has resisted because it fears doing so would
violate its contracts with Gazprom.
