PRAGUE Oct 6 Slovakia could seek compensation
from the European Union on potential losses from replacing what
it says is a shortfall in deliveries requested from its main
supplier Russia over the past month, an economy ministry
spokeswoman said on Monday.
Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Hungary have all reported that
Russia's state-controlled Gazprom has sent smaller
deliveries than requested after the European Union began sending
gas to Ukraine.
Slovakia, a major transit point for Russian gas through
Ukraine to the EU, last week said that state importer SPP's
flows from Russia were down more than 50 percent on its
requested deliveries.
Gazprom, meanwhile, has said that its deliveries to the
central European country had been stable in the preceding 10
days and that it was meeting its contractual obligations.
Slovakia has not calculated whether it has incurred losses
as a result of recent deals to secure alternative gas supplies,
but the economy ministry said that European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger had confirmed that the country could be in
line for compensation.
"The question will be raised at the nearest European Council
meeting whether there is the will to compensate," Miriam
Ziakova, an economy ministry spokeswoman, said in a telephone
interview.
"Commissioner Oettinger confirmed Slovakia should get
compensation if it calculates its losses."
Russia has halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the
past decade, in 2006, 2009 and since June this year.
Gas for the EU via Ukraine has continued to flow despite the
pricing dispute between Moscow and Kiev, but analysts have said
that the lower than expected deliveries across the region mark a
clear warning that Russia would be prepared to retaliate this
winter should Brussels impose further sanctions on Moscow over
its intervention in Ukraine.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced last week that
SPP had concluded a five-year deal with E.ON Global Commodities
to supply up to 2 million cubic metres of gas per day
via Austria when needed.
SPP also announced a purchase of gas on the spot market in
Austria, saying that deliveries would come in the fourth quarter
of this year and first quarter of 2015 if needed.
