BRATISLAVA, April 28 Ukraine will soon start gas
import talks with Hungary and seek European Union support to
negotiate more supply from Slovakia, Ukraine Energy Minister
Yuri Prodan said on Monday.
Ukraine has been trying to secure alternative supplies to
those from Russia's Gazprom since Russia annexed
Crimea last month and Gazprom raised prices for its gas to
levels Ukraine is refusing to pay.
Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal on Monday that allows the
European Union to send a limited amount of gas to Ukraine,
although providing Kiev with less than it hoped to cushion the
blow should Russia turn off the taps.
"It is written in the memorandum that Slovakia, with the
support of the European Commission, will seek a dialogue with
Gazprom on the large reverse flow to Ukraine," Prodan told
reporters.
Currently, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland are Ukraine's best
hope for deliveries from the European Union, which would likely
be Russian gas re-exported back to Ukraine
