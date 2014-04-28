BRATISLAVA, April 28 Reverse gas flows from
Slovakia, Hungary and Poland to Ukraine could reach up to around
16-17 billion cubic metres annually, around a third of Ukraine's
annual demand, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.
Ukraine has been trying to secure alternative supplies to
those from Russia's Gazprom since Russia annexed
Crimea last month and Gazprom raised prices for its gas to
levels Ukraine is refusing to pay.
Fico said that his European Union nation would be able to
deliver up to around 9 bcm starting in the autumn, which would
mean a total of up to around 17 bcm when adding the reverse flow
capabilities from Poland and Hungary.
"With the reverse flow that comes into consideration from
Hungary and Poland we are talking about a volume of some 16 to
17 bcm that we can deliver to Ukraine (per year)," Fico said.
On Monday, Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal on Monday that
allows the European Union to send a limited amount of gas to
Ukraine, although providing Kiev with less than it hoped to
cushion the blow should Russia turn off the taps.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by
William Hardy)