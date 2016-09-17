* Fico calls for end of sanctions imposed against Russia
* Merkel urges Poroshenko to do his part to end crisis
(Adds Merkel/Poroshenko phone call)
By Tatiana Jancarikova and Jason Hovet
BRATISLAVA, Sept 17 Ukraine is doing less than
Russia to meet its obligations under the Minsk peace plan,
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday, stepping
up calls for the European Union to end sanctions against Moscow.
Fico said sanctions have been ineffective while harming
European Union and member Slovakia's economic interests. But
added he would respect EU solidarity on the issue.
"When speaking about the implementation of the Minsk
agreement, it needs to be said clearly that both parties are
violating it. Actually, if we were to do an inventory of how
Ukraine is meeting it, you would have to say Ukraine is meeting
it even less than Russia," Fico told Reuters in an interview.
"With the Minsk agreement (to bring peace in Ukraine), it is
necessary to take stock. It is not true that Ukraine is the good
guy and Russia is the bad guy," he said.
The EU imposed energy, financial and defence sanctions on
Moscow after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and agreed in
June to extend them until the end of January.
Fico has repeatedly called for the end of the sanctions,
most recently after meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
in August.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko in a phone call on Saturday to do his part in
implementing the peace plan.
"The Chancellor expressed the opinion that the coming weeks
must be used to take a decisive step forward," a German
government spokeswoman said, adding Merkel told Poroshenko it
was essential that both Russia and Ukraine demonstrated the
political will to reach an agreement.
Merkel said last month there was no reason to lift sanctions
as Russia has not fulfilled its commitments under the Minsk
agreements aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine where
Kiev and the West say Russia is arming and supporting separatist
rebels.
Germany's Social Democrats, junior partner in Merkel's
ruling coalition, have adopted a more conciliatory stance
towards Moscow than her conservative bloc.
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a senior SPD
member, has said the EU should gradually phase out sanctions
imposed against Russia over the Ukraine crisis if there is
substantial progress in the peace process.
But Merkel insists the sanctions can only be lifted once the
peace agreement is fully implemented, not partially.
Fico said on Saturday the sanctions had done nothing to
change Russian policy. "Sanctions are harming the EU and Russia
and they help the United States. I reject them but at the same
time I won't break the unity of the EU on that," he said.
Slovakia holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of
this year.
The central European country imports almost all its gas and
oil from Russia, as well as nuclear fuel to generate two power
plants. It exports cars to Russia, though these are just a
fraction of its exports to the EU.
Some neighbouring countries have also questioned the use of
sanctions on Russia. Hungary has taken a similar line as
Slovakia. Czech President Milos Zeman has also repeatedly called
for ending sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt and Dominic Evans)