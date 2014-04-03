* Bulgaria almost totally reliant on Russian energy
* Foreign minister: ending gas pipeline in Bulgaria not
viable
* Pipeline designed to provide up to 15 pct of European
demand
By Matthias Williams and Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, April 3 The standoff between the West and
Russia over Ukraine may temporarily disrupt building the South
Stream gas pipeline, but there is no long term threat to the
project for now, Bulgaria's foreign minister said on Thursday.
The future of the 2400 km (1,490 mile) line from Russia via
the Black Sea to Europe, avoiding Ukraine, has been cast into
doubt after Russia's annexation of Crimea. Bulgaria, almost
entirely dependent on Russian energy supplies, would be a major
beneficiary of the pipeline.
Foreign Minister Kristian Vigenin said in an interview that
while Brussels had suspended talks with Moscow about the
project, the technical studies being carried out for it had not
stopped.
Vigenin's comments struck a more optimistic note than other
stakeholders such as Italy, where the chief executive of the oil
major Eni called its prospects "somewhat gloomy".
The Crimea crisis has prompted Bulgaria to speed up efforts
to diversify its energy purchases. It has looked at buying
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar or Israel, and has thrown
its weight behind the construction of an LNG terminal in Greece,
Vigenin said.
He also dispelled talk that Russia could shorten the
pipeline to end in Bulgaria, rather than extending it all the
way west to Italy. He said such a change in the project would
make it economically unviable.
"Well, generally nobody is putting the project under
question, but of course in a time when political relations
become more complicated this may affect the speed with which the
solutions are to be found," Vigenin said.
"The preparatory work has to be done anyway so it continues.
From that point of view we do not see big danger on the
realisation on this project but, I have to mention - at this
stage," he added.
"NO OTHER SOURCE"
Russia has started building South Stream to bring up to 15
percent of Europe's annual gas demand to the European Union via
the Black Sea by 2018 - thereby cementing its position as
Europe's dominant gas supplier.
But the project sits at odds with Europe's aim to wean
itself off Russian energy supplies, especially given the danger
that a new round of tough sanctions against Russia could prompt
Moscow to turn the taps off, as it did in 2009.
The pipeline still lacks important approvals to comply with
EU legislation, including obtaining exemptions from rules that
limit pipeline ownership and require access be provided to other
gas firms or utilities.
The European Commissioner for Energy, Guenther Oettinger has
said that discussions with Russia on the link were suspended.
Bulgaria also supports other projects such as the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to buy Azerbaijan's gas, and the EU's
North-South energy corridor. But none of these are quick fixes,
Vigenin said.
"So, we take all these measures, but for the moment right
now, for (the) forseeable immediate future we have no other
source than the Russian gas and this is the reality we have to
live with," he said.
Vigenin is the latest Bulgarian minister to speak up for the
project. Energy Minister Dragmoir Stoynev called for more
political support for South Stream on Wednesday.
(Editing by William Hardy)