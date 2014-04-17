SOFIA, April 17 Russia's South Stream pipeline
project must not be blocked for political reasons and Bulgaria
plans to start construction this year despite the crisis in the
Ukraine, Bulgarian Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said on
Thursday.
The European Union must consider the possible negative
effects on member states if it blocks the project, Stoynev told
a news conference in the capital Sofia.
The future of the 2,400-kilometre (1,490-mile) pipeline from
Russia via the Black Sea to Europe, avoiding Ukraine, has been
cast into doubt since Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
region.
Bulgaria, almost entirely dependent on Russian energy
supplies, would be a major beneficiary of the pipeline.
"South Stream is a long-term infrastructure project of
strategic importance. Now they want to stop South Stream. How
are we to develop? This crisis at the moment shows that we do
not have security of natural gas supplies for Bulgaria," Stoynev
told reporters.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams
and Jason Neely)