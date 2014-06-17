GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
BELGRADE, June 17 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia and Serbia were ready to move forward with the South Stream gas pipeline project construction.
"We confirmed our readiness for South Stream and the need to carry it out as it is the only realistic project for gas security in southeastern Europe," Lavrov said after meeting his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.
(Reporting by Matt Robinson; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
NEW YORK, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When former Google software engineer Patri Friedman came up with the idea of building floating islands, he had in mind an unusual buyer: Libertarians, seeking freedom to live beyond the reach of governments.
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June