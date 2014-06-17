BELGRADE, June 17 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia and Serbia were ready to move forward with the South Stream gas pipeline project construction.

"We confirmed our readiness for South Stream and the need to carry it out as it is the only realistic project for gas security in southeastern Europe," Lavrov said after meeting his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.

