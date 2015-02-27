MADRID Feb 27 Spain on Friday arrested eight
citizens who recently returned from fighting alongside
pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine, the first such arrest in the
European Union of foreign citizens involved in the conflict, the
Interior Ministry said.
The eight suspects, identified only by initials, were
arrested in a nationwide operation on suspicion of crimes that
could compromise the peace and independence of Spain, a ministry
statement said.
"The accused travelled to Ukraine during 2014 and have
recently returned to Spain. All joined separatist pro-Russian
groups fighting for the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk
regions," the statement said.
It said that while in Ukraine, the eight shared information
and photos through social media of their training in how to use
assault weapons and explosives, while dressed in paramilitary
uniforms.
They also expressed support for the secession of the Lugansk
and Donetsk regions from Kiev. The EU formally supports
Ukraine's territorial integrity and accused Russia of backing
the rebels militarily. Moscow denies this.
The fighting in Ukraine has killed more than 5,600 people
over the last year. A shaky truce finally took hold on Thursday,
11 days after it was meant to take effect, but three Ukrainian
deaths reported on Friday dimmed hopes the new calm would last.
(Reporting by Paul Day)