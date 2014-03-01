East Libyan forces say they have retaken oil ports
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 East Libyan forces said they had regained control on Tuesday of the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction that seized them earlier this month.
MOSCOW, March 1 The head of Russia's upper house of parliament said on Saturday she could not rule out the dispatch of a limited troop contingent to Ukraine's Crimea region to protect the Black Sea fleet's base there and Russian citizens.
Valentina Matviyenko gave no indication that a decision had been taken on this but said sending troops might be possible following a request for assistance from the pro-Russia authorities in Crimea.
"It is possible, in this situation ... even to send a limited contingent to guarantee the security of the Black Sea fleet and Russian citizens living on the territory of Crimea," Matviyenko said.
LONDON, March 14 Global oil markets are gradually rebalancing, but progress has been slower and more uneven than the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and bullish hedge funds expected.
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy group down 2.3 pct