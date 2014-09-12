DUSHANBE, Sept 12 A security bloc led by China and Russia condemned any unilateral buildup of missile defence systems on Friday in a statement that appeared aimed against the United States.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which comprises four former Soviet republics in Central Asia as well as Russia and China, also supported efforts to build on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine to secure a lasting settlement.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Thomas Grove)