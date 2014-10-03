Siemens delivers power turbines to Russian firm
MOSCOW, March 16 Germany's Siemens said on Thursday it had delivered four gas turbines for a power plant in southern Russia to power-plant builder Technopromexport.
OSLO Oct 3 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has signed a deal to sell gas to Ukraine state gas firm Naftogaz, the Nordic firm said on Friday, providing another source of gas for Ukraine after Russia cut off supplies.
On Thursday a source in the Ukrainian energy sector told Reuters Ukraine had received its first supplies from Norway via Slovakia and that the price was much lower than for Russian gas.
"Statoil has signed an agreement with yet another new-to-Statoil gas customer in the European gas market. The agreement with Naftogaz is for deliveries of gas in Slovakia," Statoil spokesman Morten Eek said. "From there they are responsible for transportation."
Statoil is Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Gazprom.
He did not say the value of the deal. "In a Statoil context, this is a short-term and relatively low-volume agreement," he said.
Russia, Ukraine's main supplier, cut off supplies in June. Ukraine has imported some gas from neighbouring EU countries Poland and Hungary. In September, Kiev also started gas imports from Slovakia.
Ukraine, which consumes about 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, produces about 20 bcm and imports the rest. Russia cut off gas supplies over a price dispute. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jane Baird)
CARACAS/HOUSTON, March 16 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday proposed a 31 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency's budget, as the White House seeks to eliminate climate change programs and trim initiatives to protect air and water quality.