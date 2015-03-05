KIEV, March 5 Steel production in Ukraine, hit
by a separatist conflict in the east, fell by 29 percent to 3.46
million tonnes in the first two months of 2015 compared with the
same period last year, producers' union Metalurgprom said on
Thursday.
The union gave no reason for the fall but some major
Ukrainian steel mills located in the eastern provinces of
Donetsk and Luhansk suspended production due to fighting there
between pro-Russian separatists and government forces.
Metalurgprom said pig iron output fell by 31 percent to 3.15
million tonnes, while rolled steel production fell by 30 percent
to 3.06 million tonnes.
In 2014, Ukrainian steel plants reduced annual steel
production by 17 percent to 27.16 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)