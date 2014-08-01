* Metinvest accounts for around 40 pct of Ukraine's steel
output
* Company to focus on fulfilling existing contracts
MOSCOW Aug 1 Metinvest, Ukraine's
largest steelmaker, said on Friday it was no longer accepting
new orders from buyers due to the months-long crisis in east
Ukraine which has forced it to cut production.
Ukraine was the world's fifth-biggest steel exporter last
year but many of the operations of the country's producers have
been disrupted this year by months of deadly fighting between
pro-Russian separatist rebels and government forces in the
country's east.
"Until the situation becomes clear, the decision was taken
to stop taking new orders and focus on fulfilling existing
contracts," a Metinvest spokesman said.
The company added that it had a strong order book for August
and September.
Metinvest, which is privately held and controlled by
Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, has had to limit output
at two steel mills due to supply issues arising from the
conflict, while production was temporarily halted at its main
coke plant after it was hit by artillery fire.
The company produced 12.4 million tonnes of crude steel in
2013 or nearly 40 percent of Ukraine's total output.
