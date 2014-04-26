French bonds on defensive before first TV debate in presidential race
* Televised debate between French presidential candidates awaited
BERLIN, April 26 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday welcomed an offer of support from his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to help efforts to free Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) monitors held in eastern Ukraine.
Steinmeier told reporters that Lavrov had offered his backing during a telephone call earlier in the day.
"I very much welcome the fact that all three promised their help," said Steinmeier, adding he had spoken to Lavrov, Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and Switzerland's Didier Burkhalter, who currently chairs the OSCE.
Steinmeier said he had sought help from all three. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.
CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.