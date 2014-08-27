PRAGUE Aug 27 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday there was probably no
breakthrough in Tuesday's talks in Minsk between Russia
President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Petro
Poroshenko.
But he told a news conference at the Czech foreign ministry
that he hoped the talks between the two leaders would lead to
further discussions and an end to the conflict.
"It is hard to analyse whether the meeting of President
Poroshenko and President Putin in Minsk was a breakthrough in
these relations. Perhaps not, but let's hope that this meeting
was not an end of some development, but another beginning."
Germany has been at the forefront of efforts to secure a
ceasefire to help resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine.
Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Poroshenko in Kiev on Saturday
and has had regular telephone calls with Putin in both German
and Russian, which she speaks.
(Reporting Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller in Prague; Writing by
Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin)