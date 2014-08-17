(Adds Steinmeier quotes, background)
BERLIN Aug 18 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday after a meeting with his
counterparts from Ukraine, Russia and France that they would
report back to leaders in their capitals and possibly agree on
Monday or Tuesday how to continue talks.
"We will, and that's what's been agreed now, first report to
our heads of government and state in our capital cities and then
possibly during the course of Tuesday tomorrow, agree how to
continue today's discussion," Steinmeier told reporters.
A spokeswoman said he meant either Monday or Tuesday.
"The aim remains to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine and
to prevent future victims," Steinmeier added.
Steinmeier said some progress had been made during the talks
at a villa by a lake on the outskirts of Berlin.
"It was a difficult discussion but I believe and I hope that
we made progress on some points," he said, without giving
details.
He said the ministers had spoken openly with each other and
had focused on how to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine, how to
improve border controls along the Russian-Ukrainian border and
had also talked about humanitarian aid as well as how to return
a political process to gradually overcome the crisis.
Before the discussions Steinmeier had said the meeting would
be used to explore ways to re-start the political process, which
he had said meant above all coming up with a plan on how to
bring about a sustainable ceasefire and a framework for
effective border controls. He had warned that without new
political impetus there was a risk of further escalation.
Earlier on Sunday, Kiev said Ukrainian forces had raised
their national flag over a police station in the city of Luhansk
which was for months under rebel control, in what could be a
breakthrough in Ukraine's efforts to crush pro-Moscow
separatists.
Ukrainian officials said however the rebels were fighting a
desperate rearguard action to hold on to Luhansk - which is
their supply route into neighbouring Russia - and that the flow
of weapons and fighters from Russia had accelerated.
Russia denies helping the rebels and accuses Kiev, backed by
the West, of triggering a humanitarian crisis through
indiscriminate use of force against Russian speakers in eastern
Ukraine who reject the Ukrainian government's rule.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Eric Walsh)