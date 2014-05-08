(Adds quotes, Merkel comment)
BERLIN May 8 Germany's foreign minister
welcomed on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin's call on
pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine to delay a vote on secession
but also warned events in the east of the country were taking on
a momentum of their own.
"We are perhaps at a crucial point," Frank-Walter Steinmeier
said in a statement. While the situation in Ukraine remained
critical, he said there was a chance diplomacy could stop an
escalation of violence and a loss of control in eastern Ukraine.
"I welcome the constructive tone that President Putin struck
after his meeting with the head of the OSCE (Organisation for
Security and Cooperation in Europe). What was discussed in
Moscow must now be translated into action immediately."
Putin's appeal to the separatists on Wednesday - five days
before a planned vote on independence for two eastern provinces
- has been seen as a first sign of a possible breakthrough in
the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
However, at an event in Berlin later, Steinmeier said the
situation in eastern Ukraine was taking on a "growing momentum
of its own".
Some separatist groups appeared to be listening neither to
Moscow nor to Kiev and that had "perhaps given a few people in
Moscow something to think about", he said.
Pro-Russian separatists voted on Thursday to defy Putin and
go a head with the referendum.
Steinmeier said in the statement that all efforts must be
directed at making sure Ukrainian presidential elections take
place as planned on May 25 in order to create the foundations
for a new constitution.
Chancellor Angela Merkel echoed Steinmeier's call in
comments due to be published in the Rheinische Post newspaper on
Friday, adding those parties who met in Geneva last month to try
to ease the crisis should support the elections and meet again
if necessary.
On April 17, the United States, Russia, Ukraine and the
European Union struck a deal in Geneva that outlined steps to
defuse the situation, including the disarmament of militants and
a national dialogue on constitutional reform.
Moscow and Kiev have both accused each other of undermining
the deal.
