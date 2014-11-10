(Adds planned talk with Mogherini, details, background)
ASTANA Nov 10 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday the situation in
Ukraine's rebel-held eastern regions had again become serious
and all sides must respect a ceasefire agreement.
His comments during a visit to Kazakhstan underlined growing
concern about an increase in fighting between pro-Russian
separatists and government forces in the past week despite a
ceasefire agreed in the Belarussian capital, Minsk, on Sept. 5.
"Unfortunately, the situation is again serious. I now think
that we must call upon all those involved in this conflict, as
well as the Russian side, to return again to the terms of the
Minsk protocol," Steinmeier told a news conference.
East Ukraine's rebel stronghold Donetsk was pummelled on
Sunday by the heaviest shelling in a month, and the Organization
for Security and Cooperation in Europe said it had spotted an
armoured column of troops without insignia in rebel territory
that Kiev said proved Moscow had sent reinforcements.
Each side accuses the other of violating the terms of the
peace plan. Russia denies being a party to the conflict and says
it has not sent troops or weapons to east Ukraine.
Steinmeier said that on his return to Berlin on Monday
evening he would discuss the situation in Ukraine with the
European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov,
