BERLIN Dec 19 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed concern on Friday that EU
sanctions against Moscow for its actions in Ukraine could
destabilise Russia and warned against "turning the screw" any
further.
The comments to German weekly Der Spiegel suggest a possible
softening in the stance of Steinmeier, a member of the
traditionally Russia-friendly Social Democrats (SPD) who has
stuck closely to Chancellor Angela Merkel's tough line with
Moscow until now.
Steinmeier said the dramatic fall in the rouble currency and
falling energy prices had created an economic and financial
crisis in Russia, which would affect the political landscape
there.
"It cannot be in our interests that this runs out of
control," he said. "We need to keep this in mind in our
sanctions policy."
Asked if he feared destabilisation in Moscow if Europe
didn't ease sanctions he said, "I have that concern." He added
that the crisis in Russia would only create more uncertainty,
and that was why he opposed further penalties.
European Union leaders on Friday warned Moscow they are
ready to "stay the course" in a long confrontation if President
Vladimir Putin refuses to pull back from Ukraine.
Some in the EU have said they should switch focus away from
supporting Ukraine to seeking a detente with Moscow. But leaders
voiced their determination to stick together as they have over
the past year, while brandishing at Putin the stick of more
sanctions and carrot of renewed cooperation.
Germany has taken the lead in trying to convince Putin to
engage with the West but to no avail. Steinmeier visited Kiev on
Friday seeking to bring new momentum into the peace process.
