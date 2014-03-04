KIEV, March 4 Russian navy ships have blocked
off the Kerch Strait which separates Ukraine's Crimea region and
Russia, the Ukrainian border guard service said on Tuesday.
The border guards have said that Russian servicemen are in
control of the Crimean side of the narrow channel and that
Russian armoured vehicles have been sighted on the Russian side.
"The Kerch Strait is blocked by two Russian ships - from the
north and from the south," Pavel Shishurin, the deputy head of
the border guards, told reporters.
The Russian military has not confirmed his comments.