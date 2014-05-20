BRUSSELS May 20 EU nations should carry out
stress tests before the coming winter to work out how vulnerable
they are if the crisis over Ukraine leads to a major gas supply
disruption, according to a draft European Commission document
seen by Reuters.
EU leaders early this year called on the Commission, the EU
executive, to draw up a list of measures for the short and
longer term after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region
raised concerns of possible supply disruption.
Before next winter, it calls on member states to perform a
stress test of the EU energy system in the light of supply
disruption risks and to develop back-up mechanisms such as
increasing gas stocks and finding short-term ways to cut demand.
It also wants other major supplier countries to increase
energy production, where possible, and global gas resources,
such as liquefied natural gas, to be redirected to Europe.
Also, for the short-term, it suggests pooling part of
existing EU energy stocks into a "virtual common capacity
reserve".
