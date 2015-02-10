(Adds RIA report on Russian position)
Feb 10 The leaders of France, Germany, Russia
and Ukraine plan to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis in the
Belarussian capital of Minsk on Wednesday. Here is an outline of
the sides' positions before the meeting.
MINSK PROTOCOL
The four sides say any agreement must be based on an
agreement reached in Minsk by the Ukrainian government and the
pro-Russian separatists they are fighting on Sept. 5 last year.
The main points of the 12-point Minsk Protocol, which has failed
to go into full force, are:
- An immediate bilateral ceasefire
- Withdrawal of illegal armed groups and military equipment
as well as fighters and mercenaries from Ukraine
- Monitoring and verification of the ceasefire by the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)
- Decentralisation of power to the rebel-held regions of
Donetsk and Luhansk
- Monitoring of the Ukrainian-Russian border by the OSCE and
the creation of security zones in the border regions
- Release of all hostages and illegally detained persons
- Continuation of "inclusive national dialogue"
- Early local elections in Donetsk and Luhansk
- A follow-up memorandum signed on Sept. 19 said that both
sides should also pull back heavy artillery by 15 kilometres
from a frontline defined in the memorandum
UKRAINE
Kiev's pro-Western authorities have underlined the following
demands in public statements:
- Any agreement must be based on the demarcation line drawn
up under the Minsk agreements
- There must be a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy
weapons from the line of confrontation
- Kiev opposes the "federalisation" of Donetsk and Luhansk
regions but is ready to provide more autonomy and respect
Russian-language rights in these mainly Russian-speaking regions
- Kiev wants control of the state border with Russia to stop
the flow of Russian fighters and military equipment into Ukraine
- Kiev wants a complete withdrawal of foreign troops from
the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions
- It opposes introduction of a peacekeeping contingent
RUSSIA
Russia, which blames the conflict on Kiev and the West, set
out its position in a letter from President Vladimir Putin to
President Petro Poroshenko this month. The contents have not
been made public but Russian officials say:
- Luhansk and Donetsk must have more autonomy as part of a
broader decentralisation of power
- Kiev must engage in direct dialogue with the rebel regions
- Russia recognises the territorial integrity of Ukraine
- Russia rules out handing back Crimea to Ukraine after
annexing it last March, citing a referendum which supported such
a move
- Putin also sent a letter to Poroshenko in January which
emphasised the need for heavy artillery to be withdrawn from
"the actual line of contact", an apparent departure from the
Minsk agreements because of rebel territorial gains since
September. However, on Jan. 21 the Russian, Ukrainian, German
and French foreign ministers agreed in Berlin that the
withdrawal should be based on the line agreed in Minsk
- Russian officials have made clear they want Ukraine to
remain neutral and oppose it joining NATO, but have not
presented this as a formal condition for a diplomatic solution
- According to Russia's RIA news agency citing a Russian
source, the summit should focus on withdrawing heavy weapons,
creating a demilitarised zone and starting contacts between the
rebels and Kiev. No document will be signed
- Russian and foreign media have speculated on Putin's
long-term goals for Ukraine. Some say Putin wants a "frozen" or
unsolved conflict in the east that allows Russia to retain
influence in Ukraine, while others say that his goal is
continuing instability to weaken Ukraine's pro-western leaders
EUROPE
France and Germany say they are representing Europe and, as
such, are united behind one position
- Both want a diplomatic agreement for a lasting peace
accord but Paris in particular has said the time for diplomacy
cannot be extended indefinitely
- Germany and France hold out the threat of more sanctions
if there is no peace deal, though the European Union is putting
off the next stage of sanctions to give peace a chance
- France and Germany oppose any supply of lethal weapons to
Ukraine, as being discussed by the United States
- Paris and Germany, with their EU colleagues, say Russia
has sent arms and troops to east Ukraine to back the separatists
and that Moscow must pull these arms and forces out. Moscow
denies the accusations
- In the event of a deal, Paris does not have any problem in
principle with the idea of sending in OSCE observers to monitor
demilitarised zones and the withdrawal of heavy arms
- French officials have not talked in public about whether
any future accord should recognise gains made since the first
Minsk accord by pro-Russian rebels. The non-negotiable principle
is that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be respected even
if more decentralisation is possible in the east of the country
THE REBEL SEPARATISTS
- Rebel representatives have said that the demarcation line
agreed in the Minsk talks is no longer appropriate and that they
won't withdraw from their current positions
- They have also said that an autonomous position or special
status inside Ukraine is "unrealistic" and that they seek
"independence"
- They have also emphasised the need for an end to a
Ukrainian economic "blockade" of the two regions
