MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will meet along with
the French and German leaders in Paris early in October to
discuss efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin
said on Wednesday.
It said that the leaders have agreed to meet in Paris on
Oct. 2. Before the summit, foreign ministers will discuss
Ukrainian crisis in Berlin on Sept. 12. The French president's
office confirmed the meeting would take place.
The violence has mostly subsided since Sept. 1, when the
Ukrainian parliament backed giving more autonomy to rebel-held
areas, in line with a peace deal.
"The leaders have welcomed the ceasefire, which has been
holding, in south-east Ukraine," the Kremlin said after the
phone talks.
A summit on Ukraine last took place in February in Minsk,
where steps were agreed to stop the conflict, which flared up
last year after Ukraine's pro-Moscow president fled following
street protests in Kiev.
The Kremlin said that Putin stressed the need for a direct
dialogue between the central government and Ukraine's rebel-held
Donbass region.
Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and the
separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions has
killed almost 8,000 people since it burst out in mid-April 2014.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Angus MacSwan,
Larry King)