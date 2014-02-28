ZURICH Feb 28 The Swiss government ordered the freezing of the assets of 20 Ukrainians, including ousted president Viktor Yanukovich and his son Oleksander, Switzerland's financial markets authority FINMA said in a statement on Friday.

The government published a list of the 20 people concerned on its website. It includes Viktor Yanukovich and his son Oleksander.

FINMA said the Swiss government had made the decision to block the assets on Wednesday and the measures would come into force on Friday at noon.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Alison Williams)